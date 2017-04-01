Amber Alert issued for 2 girls abducted in Northern California

- An Amber Alert has been issued for two girls abducted from Greenville in Northern California on Friday.

California Highway Patrol says 14-year-old Solai Pomtong and 9-year-old Laila Pomtong are believed to have been taken by the suspect, 33-year-old Alicia Lapp, a white female about 5 feet 2 inches and weighing about 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2016 black Toyota Prius with California license plate, 7UHH003.

Authorities have given no further information on the abduction or the relationship between the girls and the suspect.

Below are photos of the suspect and abducted children in tonight's AMBER Alert. More details here: https://t.co/fWV4jJP9o6 pic.twitter.com/2KZ71UPGAe — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) April 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.