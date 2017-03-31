Disabled artist creates beautiful art Local News Diabled artist creates beautiful art When Nicholas Kontaxis was 15-months-old, he was diagnosed with an extensive brain tumor. It resulted in seizures, autism and developmental delay. Despite all of this, Nicholas works around his disability to create beautiful art.

“People that have disabilities or struggles in life, there is always hope. It takes time but if you take your time, you can sail." Euthym Kontaxis, father of Nicholas, a disabled artist.

When Nicholas Kontaxis was 15-months-old, he was diagnosed with an extensive brain tumor. It resulted in seizures, autism and developmental delay.

His speech is extremely limited. And even now, Nicholas can have numerous seizures a day.

Despite all of this, Nicholas works around his disability to create beautiful art. He loves to paint and has turned his love of painting into a career with the help of his parents. Watch the video to check out his exotic paintings.

On Saturday, April 1, Nicholas will have a an exhibit from 5pm - 9pm at De Re Gallery in Los Angeles.

There will be 80 art pieces on display. A portion of the proceeds from the paintings will be donated to Autism Care and Treatment.

