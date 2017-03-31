Cigarette tax in California to rise by $2 a pack on April 1

The price of a pack of cigarettes is about to go up in California.
The state cigarette tax rises by $2 a pack on Saturday, more than doubling the current 87-cent tax.
Taxes also will rise for other tobacco and vaping products.
Voters approved the tax increase in November. It's projected to raise up to $1.4 billion a year.
Much of the money is earmarked for Medi-Cal, a health plan for people with low incomes jointly funded by the state and federal governments.
