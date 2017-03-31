Strong winds crash sailboat into Redondo Beach pier, four people rescued Local News Strong winds crash sailboat into Redondo Beach pier, four people rescued The high winds blanketing SoCal on Wednesday sent a sail boat crashing into the pilings at the Redondo Beach Pier, capsizing the boat and tossing four people into the water.

The boat was on its way out of the harbor last night about seven as part of the King Harbor Yacht Club races.

Witnesses say the skipper never fully got the sails up and the force of the wind smashed it into the pier pilings.

The four people inside were thrown into the surf. Luckily they were all wearing life vests.

Bystanders jumped in to rescue them and the Harbor Patrol was on scene within minutes.

The four were treated for minor scrapes and mild hypothermia.

(Video courtesy: Sophia Sabawi)

