Moped theft caught on camera; veteran asking for public's help Local News Moped theft caught on camera; veteran asking for public's help A U.S. army veteran is burglarized and asking for your help to catch those responsible.

A U.S. army veteran is burglarized and asking for your help to catch those responsible.

Hotel surveillance video shows two guys stealing a red moped. They struggle with the locked front wheel but are eventually able to take it away.

Duff Bennett is an Army veteran who's out of work while undergoing treatment at the V.A. The scooter is his primary form of transportation. He primarily used his moped to get to and from his doctors appointments.

On Sunday morning, it was stolen. The men in the surveillance video can be seen taking it from the back alley of the Elan Hotel, where Bennet was temporarily staying.

"It's such a distinct vehicle, I know somebody is going to know these people and put a stop to it because today's it's me," said Bennett. "Tomorrow it could be you or you."

Bennett filed a police report. He says he knows a moped theft isn't a big priority to many people, but to him it is.

"It was bought and paid for and inexpensive to operate so it gave me the ability to travel a little more around L.A.," said Bennett. "For someone just comes along and takes it?"

Bennet hopes someone will recognize the men in the video and turn them in.