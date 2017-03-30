LA Deputy appears to ignore shooting call in YouTube video Local News LA Deputy appears to ignore shooting call in YouTube video The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday that it is investigating the actions of a deputy depicted in a YouTube video appearing to ignore a shooting call.

- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday that it is investigating the actions of a deputy depicted in a YouTube video appearing to ignore a shooting call.

Deputy Jeremy Fennell, who was assigned to the sheriff's Lakewood Station and was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in January, has been relieved of duty, officials said.

In the 51-second video clip, Fennell appears to be trying to make amends with his girlfriend, but while he speaks a radio call about a shooting is heard.

Fennel then states, ``Someone is getting shot right now. I know I got to go, but I'm not going to because you're mad. Someone is getting shot. Oh well. Oh well. Because I want to make things right with me and you.''

The video was published on Feb. 23 by Fennell's girlfriend, but it's unclear when the recording was made.

``Sheriff Jim McDonnell is very concerned about the actions depicted in the video and the overall allegations,'' according to a sheriff's department statement.

``Mr. Fennell was arrested and booked on charges of domestic violence on January 25, 2017, and was relieved of duty with the LASD.''

Fennell was released on Jan. 26 after posting $50,000 bail, according to the sheriff's department.

``The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau and is currently being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Two concurrent administrative investigations

pertaining to this incident, and the subsequent discovery of the video postings, are also being conducted by the department's Internal Affairs Bureau,'' according to the sheriff's department.

``The department is monitoring the criminal proceedings closely and will take appropriate additional administrative action when the outcome of the judicial process is determined and has concluded.''

McDonnell and the department ``expects all of its members to hold themselves to the highest ethical and professional standards at all times,'' according to the department statement.

``Allegations of this magnitude are disturbing and disappointing, the statement said. ``They strike the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at its core as responding to public safety requests and calls for help is what we do.

``Any proven criminal, or other acts of misconduct that violate that public trust will not be tolerated and immediate appropriate remedies will be taken by the department as permitted by law.''

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.