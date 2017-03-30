Fierce winds reaching 70mph to hit the Southland Local News Fierce winds reaching 70mph buffet the Southland Fierce winds buffeting parts of the Southland are expected to intensify and continue through Friday morning.

Forecasters say gusts Thursday night and overnight may reach 70 miles per hour in the San Gabriel Mountains. Winds in the 30- to 40-mile-per-hour range are predicted for the rest of the LA Basin, including coastal areas, downtown LA, Hollywood and the valleys.

Things will also be rough for beach-goers thanks to rip currents and surf as high as 7 feet.

