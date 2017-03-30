Parents at a Sherman Oaks elementary concerned after principal abruptly gives leave of absence Local News Parents at a Sherman Oaks elementary concerned after principal abruptly gives leave of absence Many parents at a Sherman Oaks Elementary School are concerned and torn after their principal abruptly stopped coming to school this week.

On Thursday, about 20 Riverside Drive Elementary parents gathered to protest what they say is L.A. Unified School District forcing out principal Kesia Doucette, who they say has been there 5 years.

"She's constantly being accused of things," says parent Pat Harris.

They say a small group of parents is behind the push to oust Doucette.

"There's also been an extreme amount of racist undertones to this so we've involved the NAACP who has come out in force with us. She is one of the only black female principals in the area. And it's a witch hunt," said parent Lori Schlaifer.

In a statement to FOX 11, LAUSD said it was Doucette's own decision to leave. Stating:

"The school community was made aware earlier this week that Principal Doucette informed Local District Northeast that she was taking a leave of absence. The District plans to have an Interim Principal in place effective Monday, April 3 2017."



But parents believe there's more to that statement

"She has gotten more and more silent this year, more and more silent. Her shoulders look lower. It's harassment," said Harris.

An LAUSD employee outside the school Thursday confirmed they will have a meeting for parents Monday at 5:30 p.m. to answer questions.