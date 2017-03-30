Chow mix found muzzled with rubber band in Pomona

- The Humane Society is desperate to find the person, who seriously injured a dog after snapping a tight rubber band around its muzzle.



The three year-old Chow mix was found two days ago in Pomona.



A Good Samaritan found him wandering on the 500 block of Pasadena Avenue.



You can see the rubber band must have been on him for quite some time to have caused this kind of injury.



Doctor Cynthia Kinney at the Inland Valley Humane Society says Caleb was in tremendous pain.



Doctor Kinney says Caleb may have to undergo another surgery.



It will all depend on how Caleb does in the next five days.



And if you know anything about what happened to Caleb, please call the Humane Society.



