Water main break floods garage of Koreatown apartment building Local News Water main break floods garage of Koreatown apartment building A water main break has flooded the garage area under a Koreatown apartment building.

Residents woke up to their cars submerged in water. It happened around 2:00am this morning at the Serrano Towers.

Not sure why the water main busted, but as you can see - its flooded out the garage.

Firefighters are on the scene right now working to shut off the water and power.

No word on how long it will take to clean this mess up.

