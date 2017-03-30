Three injured when truck crashes into apartment, driver on the loose Local News Three injured when truck crashes into apartment, driver on the loose A truck crashed into an Anaheim apartment Thursday morning, injuring three people who were inside and leaving nine displaced while the driver remains on the loose, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:10 a.m. at 3070 E. Frontera St., where the black Nissan Titan plowed into a downstairs apartment, penetrating two bedrooms, said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt. The driver fled on foot.

Two women and one man were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Wyatt said.

The unit the truck crashed into as well as the one directly above it were damaged and have been red-tagged, Wyatt said. Seven adults and two children between the two apartments have been displaced.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20's.

