Back-to-back police pursuits in San Fernando Valley

Two police pursuits took place Wednesday night within just minutes of each other, with the suspect in the second chase leading police on two chases in different vehicles.

The first chase involved a suspected DUI driver and it started near Porter Ranch.

The DUI suspect drove at speeds of more than 100 mph at times. The pursuit ended when the suspect pulled into an alley in Panorama City and both the driver and a passenger exited the vehicle.

The passenger was arrested, but the driver remains on the run.

The second chase started soon after as police began pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle.

At one point the driver stopped to let a female passenger out of the car and kept going.

The pursuit ended off the 5 freeway near Hollywood Way as the driver got out of the car and was on the run.

Then, the driver in that second pursuit led police on yet another chase after getting into a pickup truck.

The chase ended when the truck crashed and the suspect was arrested.

It was unclear if the suspect carjacked the truck or knew the person in it.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

