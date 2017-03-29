UCLA police looking for suspect in sexual battery case Local News UCLA police looking for suspect in sexual battery case UCLA police identified on Wednesday a suspect in a sexual battery on campus and circulated the man's photograph.

The crime occurred about 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the UCLA Police Department.

The suspect, Babak Rahimzadeh, allegedly approached the victim near the third-floor restroom of the Public Affairs Building, asked for directions, then grabbed her and sexually battered her, police said.

Police circulated a photo of the 54-year-old suspect, described as being of Middle Eastern descent, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 185 pounds, with brown hair.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts was urged to call UCLA police at (310) 825-1491.

