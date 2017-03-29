Brazen suspect hits three cars, jumps freeway divider and bolts onto 710 Freeway Local News EXCLUSIVE: Brazen suspect hits three cars, jumps freeway divider and bolts onto 710 Freeway Exclusive video obtained by FOX 11 shows a suspect jumping onto a back of a pick-up truck after witnesses say he collided into three vehicles on the 710 Southbound Freeway and then jumped the center divider.

The man jumps off the truck on the northbound side and starts running.

He gestures for an ambulance driving by to stop, then tries getting in, knocking on the window and struggling to open the door several times before bolting forward and then running toward the freeway shoulder.

Carlos Vasquez's wife caught the entire thing on camera near Imperial Highway around 7 p.m.

For me it looked like he was panicking. I don't know for what. It looked like he was trying to get help," says eyewitness Carlos Vasquez.

He continues walking, then removing his hand from his pocket.

"It appears he may have disposed of something on the embankment," says CHP PIO Gina Jojola.

The man looks in Carlos' direction, before crossing directly in front of his car, putting his hand through an SUV'S passenger window, unlocking it and getting in.

Carlos says the driver didn't appear to know the man.

"I noticed the guy was scared. Maybe he didn't speak English or something but he was scared and started driving off with the guy," said Vasquez.

The hunt for the man is still on....CHP not knowing if the driver of the SUV is ok...or where that suspect is now.

CHP hopes the driver of that SUV steps forward and tells them what happened.

If you known anything about this case. Contact CHP at 323 980 4600

