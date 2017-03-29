'Los Pollos Hermanos' from 'Breaking Bad' pop-up restaurant in LA for 2-days only Local News 'Los Pollos Hermanos' from 'Breaking Bad' pop-up restaurant in LA for 2-days only Fans of ‘Breaking Bad' and ‘Better Call Saul' are in for a delicious treat today.

A "Los Pollos Hermanos" is popping up for a two-day stint in downtown LA! They recently did this in Austin and it was a huge hit.

The fictional chicken joint in Albuquerque served as a front operation for Gus Fring and his meth empire on ‘Breaking Bad’.

We're hearing rumors that chicken will not be served today…just curly fries.

It opens Wednesday at noon.

The pop-up was timed in conjunction with the new season of the ‘Breaking Bad’ spin-off ‘Better Call Saul’ which premieres on April 10th.

