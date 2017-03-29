'Operation School Bell Prom Day' helps low income teens get prom wardrobe Local News 'Operation School Bell Prom Day' helps low income teens get prom wardrobe Dozens of low-income and homeless teens are able to go to prom this year thanks to the Assistance League Los Angeles.

- Dozens of low-income and homeless teens are able to go to prom this year thanks to the Assistance League Los Angeles.

Volunteers transformed a large room inside Emerson College into a pop-up prom shop with a large banner that read, "Operation School Bell Prom Day" at the entrance.

More than 200 teen girls from across Los Angeles Unified were able to shop for dresses, shoes and accessories for free. They were also offered free make-up tips.

"The girls who participated in OSB Prom Day have maintained their grades while managing difficult circumstances such as homelessness," according to the news release on the event by the Assistance League L.A. "Some girls are living without parents and taking care of younger siblings, while others have been forced to flee dangerous environments".

This year LAUSD has identified nearly 15,000 homeless students.

"The League's Operation School Bell program provides underserved children with basic needs such as school clothing and supplies throughout the year," said Melanie Merians, Assistance League Los Angeles CEO.

"With OSB Prom Day, the League proudly applauds young women who have maintained a strong academic standing under extremely adverse circumstances, stayed in school, and are poised to graduate and begin a new chapter in their lives."

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.