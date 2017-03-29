Robbery victim shot at gas station, crashes into nearby pharmacy Local News Robbery victim shot at gas station, crashes into nearby pharmacy A robbery victim who was shot at a South Los Angeles gas station fled the scene and crashed into a nearby pharmacy, police said Wednesday.

The robbery occurred about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on Western and Vernon avenues, according to Sgt. Rick Rodgers of the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Street Station.

The victim was robbed and shot while he was leaving the gas station's convenience store, Rodgers said.

The man drove away but crashed into a pharmacy located in the area of 39th Street and Western Avenue, Rodgers said. No one was injured in the crash.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was rushed into surgery, Rodgers said. The man was in stable condition.

Suspect information was not immediately available.

