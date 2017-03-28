Median rent in Downtown LA is higher than Bel Air, report finds Local News Median rent in Downtown LA is higher than Bel Air, report finds The median rent in downtown Los Angeles for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,600, according to a new report by Zumper. That's the same price as Beverly Hills and $300 more than Bel Air!

Lauren Sivan talked to folks paying top dollar to live downtown during the biggest boom the area has seen since the 1920's.

