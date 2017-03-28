New California bill would give teachers more time to earn tenure

- A new California bill gives teachers more time to prove they deserve permanent status.

The proposed bill was announced at a press conference in Sacramento on Tuesday by its author Assemblywoman Shirley Weber.

It would give public school teachers up to five years to earn tenure after a probationary employment period.

Currently if teachers fail to get tenure after 18 months they have to start all over again.

Critics say it pushes too many people out of the profession.

Weber says taking more time with individual teachers could improve their overall quality and performance in the classroom.

California's powerful unions who stand behind the current statute on tenuring have not yet taken a position on the bill.

It has to pass through the assembly hearings before it can come up for a vote on the senate or assembly floor.