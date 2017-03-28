Canoga Park apartment complex targeted by mail thieves Local News Canoga Park apartment complex targeted by mail thieves Mail theft is a federal crime, and postal inspectors are investigating a pretty serious mail theft case at the Americana Independence Apartments in Canoga Park.

Authorities say between Sunday night and Monday morning, one or more suspects got into the locked lobby of the complex and rifled through the mailboxes that line the wall.

Tommie Vargas, who was angry about her mailbox being busted into said, “I’m annoyed. Who wants their mail stolen?“

No one, but especially Tommie, a big Dodger fan, who just ordered a commemorative Dodger pin for her collection. They are valuable because they are limited edition. Tracking shows it was delivered at the time of the thefts.

“What can you do?" She asked. "Everyone’s a victim of crime at least once in their life, ya know."

Management wouldn’t comment to us, but in a letter to residents, they said that the suspect took all the mail.

"If you were expecting a check of any kind, stop payment. Please call your bank to prevent identity theft."

In another situation that may or not be related, a man went into another apartment and found the resident inside.

The woman told FOX 11 that she yelled at him, and he admitted he didn’t live in the complex. She suspects he was involved in the mail thefts. What he did or didn’t do is unknown.

As for the mail theft, she believes she may have lost checks totaling $4,000 for her work.

One of the workers said there is video from security cameras that shows two people in hoodies going through the mailboxes.

Mail theft is punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

