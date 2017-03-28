Are SoCal beaches vanishing? Scientists say so in report Local News Are SoCal beaches vanishing? Scientists say so in report Southern California beaches are vanishing according to scientists.

- Southern California beaches are vanishing according to scientists.

In a new report released by the United States Geological Survey found that with limited human intervention, 31 to 67 percent of Southern California beaches may become completely eroded due to rising sea level and climate change.

The erosion would mean water level would go to existing coastal infrastructure and sea-cliffs. The coastal transformation would not happen overnight, it would take decades according to experts.

Using a newly-developed computer model called 'CoSMoS-COAST' (Coastal Storm Modeling System – Coastal One-line Assimilated Simulation Tool) scientists predict that California beaches may become completely eroded by the year 2100 under scenarios of sea-level rise of one to two meters.

"Since most of the so-cal economy is based on the beaches -- it will have significant effect on the beaches," said Martin Lee who was visiting Santa Monica Beach from Northern California.

Massive and costly interventions could be the only line of defense against coastal storm impacts, such as installing large boulders along the coast-line.

"Just being a Californian, I guess it's really sad to hear and to know, said Lexie Ponce, who frequents the beach. "Our next generations won't have that opportunity".

Here is a link to the USGS full report: https://www.usgs.gov/news/disappearing-beaches-modeling-shoreline-change-southern-california

http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2016JF004065/epdf

