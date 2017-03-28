North Hollywood school faces cuts due to rise in white students Local News North Hollywood school faces cuts due to rise in white students Walter Reed Middle School in North Hollywood is facing cuts because there are too many white students.

Parents received a letter explaining why the middle school is facing layoffs and larger class sizes. The Los Angeles Unified School District provides more funding for schools where the white population is below 30-percent.

Walter Reed Middle School in North Hollywood has been above that percentage for the last two years. The funding formula for schools goes back to a 1978 court decision that was aimed at fighting segregation.

Now 47-years later, parents of students at Walter Reed Middle school say that ruling has to change. The school district is working on softening the blow by changing the funding formula to the number of students attending Walter Reed instead of the racial makeup of the student body.

Because of it, the librarian, nurse and counselor will be able to stay at the school, but some teachers and other staff will lose their jobs.

Parents and students say they understand diversity in schools is important, but they also don’t want to lose good teachers.

