Two dead in South LA strip mall fire Local News Two dead in South LA strip mall fire Two people were fatally injured Tuesday in a fire at a strip mall in south Los Angeles, authorities said.

- Two people were fatally injured Tuesday in a fire at a strip mall in south Los Angeles, authorities said.

Firefighters sent to the 4700 block of South Broadway about 5:35 a.m. gained the upper hand on the flames in about 45 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A man and a woman were pulled from the building and died at a hospital, the LAFD reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.