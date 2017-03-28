Man found shot and killed in Montebello church parking lot Local News Man found shot and killed in Montebello church parking lot Authorities on Tuesday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Montebello.

- Authorities on Tuesday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Montebello.

The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Garfield Avenue near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting Montebello police in the investigation.

The man was found behind the wheel of a car that crashed into another vehicle in a Montebello church parking lot, according to reports from the scene.

Witnesses told news media outlets it was their vehicle that the man crashed into and when they looked inside, it appeared the man had been shot.

Another witness told the station that he heard at least three gunshots.

