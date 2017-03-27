Loved ones remember disciplined Santa Ana boxing teen killed near home Local News Loved ones remember disciplined Santa Ana boxing teen killed near home Alondra Romo clutched the teddy bear her boyfriend, Isaac Gonzalez, gave her on Valentine's Day, as she approached a growing memorial for the young boy she deeply cared for.

"He was a champ. He was loved by everyone," said Romo.



Police said the 15-year-old was walking near his home on Gertrude Place in Santa Ana late Saturday when suspects, who may have been gang members, shot him.



He passed away at a hospital on Sunday.



Gonzalez was part of the TKO youth boxing club, a gang prevention program.

His coach said he was very disciplined, dropping 88 pounds in just a couple years and on track to get his amateur boxing license to compete.

While police said they are looking into what his gang involvement may have been, if any, Gonzalez’s coach disputed any thought that he may have been caught up in gangs.

"I just want people to know he was a good kid. Don't believe all the reports that he was a gang member. We don't train gang members here. We train kids from the neighborhood," said Hector Lopez.



Many of those kids added to Gonzalez' memorial on Monday, coming to pay their respects and say a final goodbye.

