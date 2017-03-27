Couple expecting 2 baby boys, 3 weeks apart

- When celebrity makeup artist Toby Fleischman and her partner decided to start a family, it made sense Fleischman would try to conceive first. Fleischman, now 41, was seven years older than her wife, Lindsay Lanciault.

But after Fleischman had trouble conceiving, Lanciault, a speech pathologist, began trying, too. And now, to their great surprise, the LA couple, married for three years, are both expecting, Redbook reports.

Their boys—"twinblings"—are due this summer only three weeks apart. The couple's journey was a "definitely surreal experience," Fleischman tells the Huffington Post. "Everyone always says they want to get pregnant with their best friend and I just happened to be lucky enough to be married to mine," Fleischman wrote on Instagram in a post with a photo of their twin bumps—and Shih Tzu, Lemon—that has gotten more than 2,300 likes.

Despite being "elated" now, the journey took a toll on the couple's relationship. After Fleischman began trying to get pregnant in August 2015, she suffered a miscarriage and then medical complications arose.

