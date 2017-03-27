Largest class of recruits train to be Long Beach firefighters Local News Largest class of recruits train to be Long Beach firefighters The Long Beach Fire Department is training its largest class of recruits and are still looking for more qualified men and women willing to serve the community.

Recent retirements and new resources are allowing the department to beef up staffing levels.

FOX 11's Sandra Endo gets an exclusive look inside the training academy where forty-four recruits are hoping to survive the 13-week program, where everyday they learn to save lives, response to fires and smoke events and show the discipline it takes to make it on the job.

She goes through some of the rigorous drills and explains why the department is look for more women to join the ranks.

