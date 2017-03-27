Drug dealer escapes from Victorville patrol car, handcuffs Local News Drug dealer escapes from Victorville patrol car, handcuffs A man arrested for selling drugs manages to slip out of his handcuffs and escape from the back of a parked police car at the Victorville Police Station.

31-year old Charles Brown of Adelanto is still on the run despite an all-out search for the man Sunday night.

Brown is 6-feet tall and up to 170 lbs. He has a tattoo of the letter "B" on the bridge of his nose, between his eyes.

Brown was arrested yesterday evening on drug charges.

San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies brought him to the Victorville Station for questioning when he somehow slipped out of his handcuffs in the back of a patrol car and then used a crack in the patrol car’s window to make his escape.

He took off running from the secured station area.

A police dog tried to track him while a helicopter scanned the area from above - but nothing...brown has disappeared and is now on the run.

