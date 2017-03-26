Suspect arrested in connection to Pomona drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old boy Local News Suspect arrested in connection to Pomona drive-by shooting that killed 8-year-old boy A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection to the drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old boy who was killed in Pomona in February.

Sengchan Houl, 35, was arrested in Pomona and booked at the Pomona City jail, authorities said.

There have been four shootings at the home, police said. It was most recently struck by bullets on Saturday.

Jonah Hwang and his family were guests for dinner at the home Feb. 20 when a drive-by shooter opened fire, according to police. The 8-year-old was killed when police say a bullet hit him inside the home.

