House where 8-year-old was fatally shot struck by gunfire again Local News House where 8-year-old was fatally shot struck by gunfire again Pomona police are stumped and neighbors want answers.

“Why does it keep on happening and for how long is it going to keep on happening?” neighbor Patty Armijo questioned.

She’s asking after a home on 11th Street was the target of a drive by shooting Saturday morning for the fourth time. It’s the same house where an 8-year-old boy was killed in February.

Police said the latest shots went off around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

“I thought I was dreaming and I did hear it in my dream. I heard four gunshots,” Armijo said.

Police said it’s unclear if any of those bullets hit the house. No one was home at the time.

Neighbors said the family that lived there hasn’t been back since 8-year-old Jonah Hwang was killed inside.

“Who would want to stay there knowing that this could happen time after time?” Armijo said.

The repeat shootings have become somewhat of a mystery in the neighborhood. Police said the family who lived there had no gang ties.

They are educators, who were hosting Jonah and his family, the night a bullet flew through the house killing the boy.

At first, detectives believed whoever shot at the house targeted the wrong home, but now, they think the shootings are intentional.

Neighbors are growing tired of it and more suspicious.

“Something is up,” Armijo said. “What? I don’t know.”

Detectives said there were no witnesses to Saturday’s shooting, but they are trying to track down security video from neighbors' cameras to help put together some suspect information.

