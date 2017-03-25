Public memorial held for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

- Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills for a laughter- and tear- filled tribute to the mother-daughter duo of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who died one day apart in late December.

The public memorial service for the actresses best known for their respective roles in ``Star Wars'' and ``Singin' in the Rain,'' was held in a 1,200-seat theater, but accommodations were in place for an anticipated overflow crowd of fans to watch the event.

The ceremony will also be streamed online at www.debbiereynolds.com.

Fisher, 60, died Dec. 27, days after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds, 84, died the next day from an intracerebral hemorrhage, a ruptured blood vessel in her brain.

Film producer Todd Fisher -- the brother of Carrie Fisher and son of Reynolds -- said earlier that following Fisher's death, Reynolds was distraught and told him, ``I want to be with Carrie.''

In a recent interview with ``Entertainment Tonight,'' Todd Fisher said he believes his mother was ``asking for permission'' to join his sister in death. He also noted that Reynolds quickly changed her own funeral plans

following Fisher's death, asking not to be cremated, but instead ``buried with Carrie.''

During the memorial service, a tribute song by James Blunt written in honor of the singer's close friend Carrie Fisher will be debuted while a photo montage is displayed. Music by ``Star Wars'' composer John Williams will also be played. The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles is also expected to perform, and there will be a tribute performance by students at the Debbie Reynolds dance school.

Seating in the Freedom Theater will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Video screens will be set up in the theater's lobby and outside for people to watch the service.