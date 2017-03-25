Violence erupts at pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach Local News Pro-Trump rally and march held in Huntington Beach Violence broke out at the ``Make America Great Again'' rally in Huntington Beach on Saturday. According to media and video reports from the scene, a man wearing a black mask pepper-sprayed the organizer of the pro-Trump event, and was then attacked by some pro-Trump demonstrators before running away.

There's been no official word yet on any arrests. State parks police are handling law enforcement for the event on Bolsa Chica State Beach, with Huntington Beach police officers on hand as well.

The march was one of dozens planned across the country. A smaller event was scheduled in Hollywood, with participants expected to march to Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But the Orange County event was likely to draw the most attention, with organizers predicting about 3,000 participants taking part in a march along Pacific Coast Highway at Bolsa Chica State Beach. The event was originally planned at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, but officials there decided to close down for the weekend, fearing a potential clash between participants and anti-Trump protesters.

Such clashes have marred past Trump rallies, including one last year at the Pacific Amphitheatre that resulted in more than a dozen arrests.

Police are out in force for the Saturday rally, with anti-Trump activists holding a counter-protest and several fights breaking out.

According to organizers of the Make America Great Again march, the event is designed to show ``we love our country and we want to show gratitude to the men and women who put their own lives on the live every day.''

Organizers will be collecting donations during the event to benefit homeless veterans.