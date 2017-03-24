IN DEPTH: The controversy over body-cam video

By: Hal Eisner

Posted:Mar 24 2017 09:52PM PDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 09:58PM PDT

(FOX 11) -

The Los Angeles Police Commission and LA Police Chief Charlie Beck want public input. They're asking if you think video from body-cams should be released publicly sooner-than-later.
 

This question is a big part of this week's FOX 11 News IN DEPTH. Police Commissioner Cynthia McClain-Hill, LAPPL President Craig Lally, Author and commentator Earl Ofari Hutchison and Hadim Kahn from the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition all weighed in on this question and more.
 

IN DEPTH airs Sundays at 9am after FOX NEWS SUNDAY with Chris Wallace. You can get more on the questionnaire at https://policingproject.org/lapd-video-release/

