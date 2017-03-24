IN DEPTH: The controversy over body-cam video Local News IN DEPTH: The controversy over body-cam video The Los Angeles Police Commission and LA Police Chief Charlie Beck want public input. They're asking if you think video from body-cams should be released publicly sooner-than-later.

-

The Los Angeles Police Commission and LA Police Chief Charlie Beck want public input. They're asking if you think video from body-cams should be released publicly sooner-than-later.



This question is a big part of this week's FOX 11 News IN DEPTH. Police Commissioner Cynthia McClain-Hill, LAPPL President Craig Lally, Author and commentator Earl Ofari Hutchison and Hadim Kahn from the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition all weighed in on this question and more.



IN DEPTH airs Sundays at 9am after FOX NEWS SUNDAY with Chris Wallace. You can get more on the questionnaire at https://policingproject.org/lapd-video-release/

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.