Woman on bicycle stuck, killed by hit and run driver Local News Woman on bicycle stuck, killed by hit and run driver A woman riding her bike has died after being hit by a hit-and-run driver in Pico Rivera early Friday morning. It happened near the intersection of Rosemead Boulevard and Rex Road.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene and someone walking by discovered the woman's body and called for help.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where she later died. The hit-and-run vehicle was believed to be a dark gray 2003-2007 Honda Accord, based on vehicle parts found at the scene, the sheriff's department reported.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation and asking for anyone with information in the case to contact detectives.

