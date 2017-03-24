Proposal to tear down historic Parker Center heads to LA City Council Local News Proposal to tear down historic Parker Center heads to LA City Council A piece of LA history may go under the wrecking ball. A proposal to tear down Parker Center heads to the City Council for review and consideration.

Parker center served as headquarters of the LA Police Department for more than five decades. If you're old enough to remember, it was featured regularly in the classic TV cop show, ‘Dragnet’.

Parker Center closed in 2013.

Today, the Los Angeles City Council will take up a plan to demolish the building to make way for a 480-million dollar officer tower for city employees.

Supporters of the proposal say keeping Parker Center would stand in the way of residential and commercial development.

Conservancy groups say it would actually be cheaper for the city to save the building.

