Amber Alert issued for 2 kids taken in stolen car near Cathedral City Local News Amber Alert issued for 2 kids taken in stolen car near Cathedral City An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening involving a stolen white 2016 Honda Accord with two children, ages 1 and 2, in the backseat.

- An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening involving a stolen white 2016 Honda Accord with two children, ages 1 and 2, in the backseat.

Jayden Cortez, 1, and Carlos Cortez, 2, were abducted from Cathedral City, California, authorities said. The car was last seen heading toward Ramon Road.

The vehicle has a California license plate, #7TJR654.

The suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0303.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.