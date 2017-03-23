Costa Mesa dental office rescue puppy dumped behind trash cans Local News Costa Mesa dental office rescue puppy dumped behind trash cans An Orange County dental office found a way to recognize 'National Puppy Day.'

'Biscuit' as he's now called, had been dumped in a box by some trash cans in the back of a dental office in Costa Mesa.

The little guy immediately stole the hearts of everyone in the office and of course brought a smile to their faces.

'Biscuit' was adopted by one of the workers and is now gregarious, playful and safe!

