Costa Mesa dental office rescue puppy dumped behind trash cans

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Mar 23 2017 08:45PM PDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 08:53PM PDT

(FOX 11) - An Orange County dental office found a special way to recognize 'National Puppy Day.' 

'Biscuit' as he's now called, had been dumped in a box by some trash cans in the back of a dental office in Costa Mesa.

The little guy immediately stole the hearts of everyone in the office and of course brought a smile to their faces.

'Biscuit' was adopted by one of the workers and is now gregarious, playful and safe!

