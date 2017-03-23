2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside liquor store in South LA

- At least two people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting outside a liquor store Thursday in South Los Angeles.

Officers responded to a call at 5:48 p.m., which was initially thought to be a drive-by shooting. When officers arrived near 108th Street and Western Avenue they located three people who had been shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to a hospital. The injured person's condition was not known, Im said.

Investigators are still determining why the shooting took place.

