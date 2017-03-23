You're never too old: 93-year-old man fulfills dreams of painting Local News You're never too old: 93-year-old man fulfills dreams of painting Herb Dockham says you are never too old to pursue your dreams. At the age of 93, he struggles with his eyesight but he refuses to let that stop him from creating beautiful art pieces.

He says, "That’s my passion. I’m not into bingo. This is what I’m going to continue to do until I can no longer do it.”

Herb hasn’t always been a painter. He was a mechanic who owned his own body shop in Oakland. But he says he longed for something more. It wasn't until he picked up brushes and began painting that he felt joy unlike anything else.

“It’s like sailing, nobody around you and you’re at peace with everything,” he says.

When Herb got serious about his craft, he felt it was important to learn from the best. He studied under watercolor masters Jade Fon and Millard Sheets.

“I think everybody has the ability to do whatever they want to learn. It's not so much talent as it is tenacity. You give up other things that you think are important and concentrate on one thing,” says Herb.

Many of his paintings have been exhibited around the world, and at the age of 93, he doesn’t plan on slowing down.

“If you have the will, there’s a way. Don’t indulge in feeling sorry for yourself and thinking you can’t do anything because you can."

