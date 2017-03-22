Impact of deadly London attack felt locally at LAX Local News Impact of deadly London attack felt locally at LAX Hours after a terrorist attack in London, travelers flying from LAX had mixed reactions to Wednesday's violence.

- Hours after a terrorist attack in London, travelers flying from LAX had mixed reactions to Wednesday's violence.

Gunshots and images of scared tourists running from Big Ben were fresh in Zina Ezedin's mind as she left L.A. for London.



"This morning, I was like, 'That's really scary,'" said Ezedin. "I couldn't really cancel my flight or do anything about it."



Ezedin said she's not canceling her plans to go to tourist attractions even though they could be targets for terrorists or might not be open. The London Eye was closed after the attack near Parliament.

Londoners flying out of LAX said it will be business as usual when they get home.

"What's the alternative," said Londoner Benaz Sutton. "Just carry on because if you do anything different (the terrorists have) won, haven't they?"

They cited previous attacks, like the bombing of London's underground system and buses in 2005 and the Blitz, a nightly bombing by the Germans during World War II.

"I suppose a lot goes back to the Second World War where we faced far, far worse than anything that's around today," said Richard Sutton. "We'll keep our chins up and keep calm and carry on."

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.