West Hollywood couple vacationing in London describes scene of attack Local News West Hollywood couple vacationing in London describes scene of attack On Tuesday, Rio and Sarah Bier landed in London for a vacation.

By Wednesday, they were doing what tourists do, taking pictures in front of Big Ben and other famous landmarks, when there was gunfire.

They didn't hear the pop-pop-pop, but they heard lots of sirens and police shooing them away in an effort to get people in the area to safety.

To the West Hollywood couple what happened was surrealistic.

Rio told us, "My wife and I were saying we probably missed it by 4 or 5 minutes at the most, so it was scary. If we had walked a little faster, if we had stopped taking some pictures, we could've been there."

Watch the video above for their full account of the incident.

