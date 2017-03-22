Local Brits and travel agent react to London attack Local News Local Brits and travel agent react to London attack British expert Lenore Curry came to her home away from home Wednesday, after learning about the London attacks.

British expert Lenore Curry came to her home away from home Wednesday, after learning about the London attacks.

"It's a terrible tragedy what happened today on Westminster Bridge and Parliament," said Curry.

Fresh scones, tea, and images of the Queen at Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena, gave her a sense of tranquility after seeing the aftermath of dozens injured and a city in crisis mode.

"This is like a real place of refuge for me," said Curry.

She wasn't the only one looking to connect.

"We had to disconnect the phone because it was getting too many calls coming in. Bit devastating that this happened," said Edmond Fry, the owner of Rose Tree Cottage.

Edmond Fry says people from all over the country call his store when news breaks in England, to speak to the British store owner.

"The words keep calm and carry on are quite important," said Fry.

Despite some fear, travel agents we spoke to say they're not seeing the same type of panic they noticed last year.

"Last year there was a definite dip. People stayed away from certain countries, particularly France," said owner of Distant Lands travel store Susan Hickman.

Hickman says travel to Europe is up this year, some clients, still possibly waiting to hear what a motive could be in Wednesday's attack

"They're probably more concerned about more typical gun violence in the U.S. than the possibility of a terrorism attack in Europe," said Hickman.

Hickman says travel to Europe is up by 20-30 percent this year.



She says unless there are more attacks in Europe, she doesn't foresee another dip.