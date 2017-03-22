Four cars, hydrant hit in Cypress Park crash Local News Four cars, hydrant hit in Cypress Park crash A multi-car crash snarled traffic during the morning commute in Cypress Park. Los Angeles Police and Fire were called to the 1300 block of Cypress Avenue around 2:30am Wednesday morning.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of a car had fallen asleep behind the wheel, hit four parked cars, and a fire hydrant.

It's unclear if the driver was injured or was cited in the crash. The crash is still considered under investigation.

