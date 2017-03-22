Jackknifed big-rig crash closes westbound 60 freeway at the 605 Local News Jackknifed big-rig crash closes westbound 60 freeway at the 605 A big rig jack-knifed Wednesday on the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway in unincorporated Hacienda Heights, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:34 a.m. where the freeway meets the northbound San Gabriel (605) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The westbound 60 transition to the northbound 605 was expected to be closed until at least 10:30 a.m., Caltrans officials told reporters at the scene.

