Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Santa Monica; driver arrested after trying to flee Local News Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Santa Monica; driver arrested after trying to flee A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday in Santa Monica and police arrested the 21-year-old driver, who tried to flee the scene.

The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. in Civic Center parking lot in the 1800 block of Main Street, near Olympic Boulevard, according to Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez.

"Several witnesses described the suspect vehicle as entering the parking lot from Fourth Street and proceed westbound at a high rate of speed,'' Rodriguez said. "The vehicle continued through a parking gate and struck a pedestrian standing at a pay parking booth.

"The vehicle continued across Main Street and struck a parked car. The suspect driver exited the vehicle and fled the location. Officers gave chase and confronted the suspect at the 300 block of Pico Boulevard. The suspect was taken into custody following a struggle with officers.''

Rodriguez identified the suspect as Absadi Kidane.

The victim was found unresponsive with critical injuries. Paramedics treated him at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, Rodriguez said.

Kidane was booked on suspicion of homicide, vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, felony hit-and-run and forcibly resisting arrest, according to Rodriguez.

The victim's name was not immediately available.

