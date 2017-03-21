JetSuiteX​ announces flight to Coachella Festival from Hollywood Burbank Airport

- Going to the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival next month and don't feel like driving?

JetSuiteX announced Tuesday flights between Hollywood Burbank Airport and the Coachella Valley's Jacqueline Cochran Desert Resorts Regional Airport in Thermal to serve festival goers.

According to the company, flying to the desert will take 35 minutes in its 30-seat Embraer 135 jets, with tickets starting at $199 each way.

The music festival is scheduled the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

Starting April 14, JetSuiteX will offer departures from Burbank and Thermal/Coachella Valley on Friday morning and midday, as well as Monday morning. A more limited schedule will run the following weekend.

"These pop-up flights, ideal for people going to special events these weekends, afford Angelenos the ability to skip the crowds, 10 Freeway traffic or airport madness when they fly exclusively between our private terminals in Burbank and Thermal,'' said JetSuite CEO Alex Wilcox.

Flights may be purchased by visiting jetsuitex.com, or by downloading the JetSuiteX app on iOS.

