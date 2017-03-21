Missing autistic runner found in Inglewood Local News Missing autistic runner found in Inglewood An autistic man who went missing in Santa Monica on Sunday has been found and is OK, police said today.

- An autistic man who went missing in Santa Monica on Sunday has been found and is OK, police said today.

Romario Snow, 21, last had been seen near Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, the Santa Monica Police Department reported.

Police circulated a photo of Snow and sought public help to find him. This morning, authorities reported that he had been found in good health in Inglewood.

Other details were not released.

