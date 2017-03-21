Report claims Amazon's list prices mislead shoppers about discounts

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Mar 21 2017 08:57AM PDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 09:01AM PDT

Is Amazon ripping its customers off by tricking them into thinking they're getting a good deal?

A lot of people shop Amazon.com for the convenience...but there's also the belief that things are cheaper on Amazon.

Now, a consumer watchdog group says these markdowns are not as generous as they appear, and that many of them are, in fact - non-existent.

The group filed a petition yesterday with the California Attorney General saying Amazon is misleading consumers.

By putting a dollar amount in red...that claims to show how much the consumer is saving.

