Report claims Amazon's list prices mislead shoppers about discounts

Is Amazon ripping its customers off by tricking them into thinking they're getting a good deal?
A lot of people shop Amazon.com for the convenience...but there's also the belief that things are cheaper on Amazon.
Now, a consumer watchdog group says these markdowns are not as generous as they appear, and that many of them are, in fact - non-existent.
The group filed a petition yesterday with the California Attorney General saying Amazon is misleading consumers.
By putting a dollar amount in red...that claims to show how much the consumer is saving.
