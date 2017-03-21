Report claims Amazon's list prices mislead shoppers about discounts Local News Report claims Amazon's list prices mislead shoppers about discounts Is Amazon ripping its customers off by tricking them into thinking they're getting a good deal?

A lot of people shop Amazon.com for the convenience...but there's also the belief that things are cheaper on Amazon.

Now, a consumer watchdog group says these markdowns are not as generous as they appear, and that many of them are, in fact - non-existent.

The group filed a petition yesterday with the California Attorney General saying Amazon is misleading consumers.

By putting a dollar amount in red...that claims to show how much the consumer is saving.

