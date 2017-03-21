Retired Long Beach dentist becomes 'flower doctor' to local seniors

By: Gina Silva , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Mar 21 2017 08:34AM PDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 08:38AM PDT

LONG BEACH, Calif. (FOX 11) - When his wife passed away, a retired dentist from Long Beach decided the best and most positive thing he could do was to stay busy...

He decided to make a difference in his community with the use of flowers.

Gina Silva has the story.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories