CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man tries to grab teen girl walking to school Local News CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man tries to grab teen girl walking to school A North Hollywood neighborhood is on edge this morning, after security cameras record a man trying to grab a teenage girl on her way to school.

- A North Hollywood neighborhood is on edge this morning, after security cameras record a man trying to grab a teenage girl on her way to school.

This happened Monday morning on Whitsett Street. The man apparently tried grabbing the girl in a bear hug.

She walked away, but he continued to follow her, and again tried grabbing her.

She then ran away faster.

He calmly turned around, and walked down the street. He was later seen driving away in a silver BMW.

The homeowner said this is a quiet neighborhood, and he was shocked at what his cameras were able to capture.

The incident happened down the street from Byrd Middle School and Francis Polytechnic High School.

The LA Unified School Police said they are treating the incident as an assault, not a kidnapping attempt. They are also notifying the LAPD.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.